Ramirez, Espinoza lead Tabasco to 9-3 win over Laguna

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Ramon R Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Alan Espinoza doubled and singled twice as the Olmecas de Tabasco defeated the Algodoneros Union Laguna 9-3 on Friday.

The home run by Ramirez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Olmecas a 3-2 lead before Ronnier Mustelier scored on a groundout later in the inning.

Tabasco right-hander Marco Carrillo (2-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Frank Garces (4-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 12 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Missael Rivera homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Algodoneros.