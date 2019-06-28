Brinson, Diaz lead New Orleans to 9-7 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lewis Brinson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Isan Diaz homered and had four hits, driving in four as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-7 on Friday.

The home run by Brinson scored Diaz to give the Baby Cakes a 7-4 lead.

The Baby Cakes added to their lead in the sixth when Diaz hit a two-run double.

Okla. City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Angelo Mora hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Zach Reks in the sixth to cut the New Orleans lead to 9-7.

New Orleans starter Robert Dugger (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing seven runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brock Stewart (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over five innings.

DJ Peters doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs for the Dodgers.