Watson’s triple leads Stockton over San Jose in 10 innings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Josh Watson hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Stockton Ports to an 11-8 win over the San Jose Giants on Friday.

Ryan Gridley scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Stockton added insurance runs when Jameson Hannah hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Jonah Bride.

The Ports tied the game 8-8 in the eighth when Alfonso Rivas hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

Watson was a double short of the cycle, scoring four runs and driving home a couple in the win. Hannah tripled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Nick Highberger (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Garrett Cave (0-4) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Brandon Van Horn tripled and singled.

With the win, Stockton improved to 13-7 against San Jose this season.