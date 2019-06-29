Sports
Green’s run leads Pulaski to 4-3 win over Danville
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green scored the decisive run on an error in the sixth inning, as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Danville Braves 4-3 on Saturday.
Green scored after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a flyout by Spencer Henson.
The error capped a two-run inning for the Yankees that started when Green hit a double, scoring Oliver Dunn.
The Yankees cut the deficit to 3-2 when Robert Javier hit an RBI triple, scoring Chad Bell in the fifth.
Starter Jhonatan Munoz (1-1) got the win while Filyer Sanchez (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.
