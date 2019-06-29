Castellanos’ double leads Salem to 2-1 win over Winston-Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Pedro Castellanos hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

The double by Castellanos, part of a two-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead before Edgar Corcino hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Dash cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Steele Walker hit an RBI single, driving in Mitch Roman.

Salem left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Stiever (1-1) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over six innings.

For the Dash, Zach Remillard singled three times.