Gutierrez leads Mahoning Valley to 6-5 win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Jhonneyver Gutierrez threw five scoreless innings, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers over the Batavia Muckdogs in a 6-5 win on Saturday.

Gutierrez (1-1) allowed two hits while walking two to get the win.

Mahoning Valley started the scoring with a big fifth inning, when Pedro Alfonseca hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Raynel Delgado.

Following the big inning, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when J.D. Orr drew a bases-loaded walk and Dalvy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Scrappers extended their lead in the seventh when Michael Cooper hit a two-run triple.

Batavia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Milton Smith II hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Orr and Albert Guaimaro scored on an error in the ninth to cut the Mahoning Valley lead to 6-5.

Julio Frias (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Smith II singled twice, also stealing a base for the Muckdogs.

Mahoning Valley improved to 3-1 against Batavia this season.