Ruiz has 3 hits, leads Billings to 15-8 win over Missoula

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz, Jonathan Willems, Eric Yang and Leonardo Seminati recorded three hits each, as Billings beat the Missoula Osprey 15-8 on Saturday.

Ruiz doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs. Willems doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Down 6-2 in the fourth, Missoula cut into the lead when Cesar Garcia hit a three-run home run.

Leading 8-7, the Mustangs added to their lead in the sixth inning when Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mustangs later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Yang hit a solo home run, while Seminati hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Andrew McDonald (1-0) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Denson Hull (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Billings hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.

Garcia homered and doubled, driving in five runs for the Osprey. Liover Peguero singled three times, scoring two runs.