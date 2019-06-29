Marrero’s double leads New Orleans to 6-3 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Deven Marrero hit a three-run double in the third inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday.

The double by Marrero capped a four-run inning and gave the Baby Cakes a 4-0 lead after Jon Berti hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Andrew Knizner hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Isan Diaz hit a solo home run, while Rosell Herrera hit an RBI double in the sixth.

New Orleans right-hander Hector Noesi (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Mike Hauschild (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and four hits over four innings.

For the Redbirds, Knizner homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.