Late goal lifts Sounders past Whitecaps 1-0

Sounders players celebrate a goal by Kelvin Leerdam in the 96th minute. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Danny Leyva (75) slides to intercept the ball in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Sounders players celebrate a goal by Kelvin Leerdam (center) in the 96th minute. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana (70) loses his balance as he passes the ball in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver’s Fredy Montero heads the ball in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A Chad Marshall cutout is seen in the stands during the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Members of the J.R.O.T.C present the flags before the start of the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Fans cheer before the start of the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Kelvin Leerdam (18) scores a goal in the 96th minuteThe Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Henry Wingo argues with Vancouver players in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Fans watch during the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver’s Fredy Montero and Seattle’s Kim Kee-Hee (20) go up for a header in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver players are left leaping after a shot in the net by Seattle’s Danny Leyva (75) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
A Sounders chance on goal goes wide in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver fans Chee during the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Sounders players celebrate a goal by Kelvin Leerdam (center) in the 96th minute. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Justin Dhillon collides with Vancouver keeper Zac MacMath (18) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver tries to keep possession of the ball in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Harry Shipp (19) reacts after Vancouver’s Jake Nerwinski (28) blocks his shot in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Danny Leyva (75) celebrates a goal in the second half. The goal was overturned after review. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Justin Dhillon and Vancouver’s Jake Nerwinski (28) fight for possession in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Henry Wingo is tacked in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Harry Shipp (19) reacts after not receiving a foul call on Vancouver’s Jon Erice (6) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Fans watch during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Fans watch the match in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Handwalla Bwana (70) gets ready for a corner kick in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer gives a smile as he takes his place o the sideline before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Vancouver keeper Zac MacMath watches the ball after he blocked a shot in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Chad Marshall gathers himself during a pre0match ceremony honoring his retirement. The Seattle Sounders played the Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Seattle’s Henry Wingo (23) attempts to move the ball away from a Vancouver Whitecap defender during the second half of the game June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Sounders fans raise a flag that reads “Prde of Cascadia” before the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle’s Justin Dhillon (99) chases down Vancouver’s Jon Erice (6) in the first half of the game June 29, 2019. The Sounders won 1-0. By Siandhara Bonnet
The Sounders celebrate after a goal in the second half of the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle Sounders’ Harry Shipp runs down field during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle’s Brad Smith (11) prepares to kick the ball to his teammates during the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. The Sounders won the game 1-0. By Siandhara Bonnet
Seattle’s Danny Levya (75) attempts to keep the ball in the first half of the game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
Vancouver Whitecaps players take a minuute to themselves while the Sounders celebrate a goal in the second half of the game June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
A member of the TROTC looks across the field before the Seattle Sounders game against the Vancouver Whitecaps June 29, 2019. By Siandhara Bonnet
