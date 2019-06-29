Sports
Barrosa hits walk-off single in 10th, Hillsboro beats Eugene 4-3
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Hillsboro Hops defeated the Eugene Emeralds 4-3 on Saturday.
Andy Yerzy scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk and advanced to second on a single by Barrosa.
The Hops tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth when Ricky Martinez hit an RBI double, scoring Jesus Marriaga.
Reliever Jose Cuas (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over one scoreless inning. Riley McCauley (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.
With the win, Hillsboro improved to 4-1 against Eugene this season.
