Rodriguez hits two homers as Dos Laredos beats Oaxaca 10-7

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit two of the Dos Laredos Tecolotes' five home runs in a 10-7 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Sunday.

Johnny Davis, Roberto Valenzuela and Jose Martinez also homered for the Tecolotes.

Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the seventh inning off Juan Lopez and then hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Pedro Rodriguez.

Paul Voelker (1-1) got the win in relief while Irwin Delgado (4-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Guerreros squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Randy Cesar singled twice, driving in three runs for the Guerreros.