Luis leads Tri-City to 11-1 win over Everett

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Carlos Luis had two hits and two RBI, as the Tri-City Dust Devils exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-1 win over the Everett AquaSox on Sunday.

Tri-City scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it put up four runs, including a two-run single by Luis.

Tom Colletti (2-2) got the win in relief while Everett starter Tim Elliott (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Tri-City took advantage of some erratic Everett pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.