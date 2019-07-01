Vargas hits two homers as Great Lakes beats Fort Wayne 16-9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Miguel Vargas hit a pair of homers, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 16-9 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday. With the victory, the Loons swept the three-game series.

James Outman and Dillon Paulson also homered for the Loons.

Vargas hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Edwuin Bencomo and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Juan Fernandez.

Great Lakes starter John Rooney (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over five innings. Opposing starter Gabe Mosser (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over three innings.

Tucupita Marcano singled three times, scoring three runs for the TinCaps.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 11-3 against Fort Wayne this season.