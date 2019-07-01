Solarte’s single leads AZL Padres 2 to 4-3 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 4-3 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Tuesday.

Ripken Reyes scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Chase Strumpf hit a sacrifice fly and Abraham Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the first to give the AZL Cubs 2 a 2-0 lead. The AZL Padres 2 came back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when Jarryd Dale and Ethan Skender hit RBI singles.

AZL Cubs 2 tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Anderson Polanco (1-0) got the win in relief while Matteo Bocchi (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Cubs 2, Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Darius Hill tripled and singled.