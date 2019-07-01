Stronach scores winning run in 10th, Tri-City beats Eugene 10-9 in walk-off finish

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jack Stronach scored the winning run on an error in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Eugene Emeralds 10-9 on Monday.

Stronach scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Tre Carter.

Brandon Vicens hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jonathan Soto in the second inning to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. The Dust Devils came back to take the lead in the second inning when they exploded for five runs, including a three-run double by Jordy Barley.

Eugene tied the game 9-9 in the seventh when Soto scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Dominic DiSabatino (1-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Raidel Orta (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while walking one in the Northwest League game.

Luke Becker tripled and doubled twice, scoring three runs in the win. Kelvin Melean singled three times, driving in two runs.

In the losing effort, the Emeralds scored a season-high nine runs. Edmond Americaan singled three times, scoring two runs for the Emeralds.