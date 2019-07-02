Back-to-back homers by Perozo, Lascarro fuel DSL Rangers1 win

, (AP) -- Rehybell Perozo and Ronier Lascarro connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning to help lead the DSL Rangers1 to a 4-1 victory over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Tuesday.

Perozo hit a two-run shot before Lascarro hit a solo shot that gave the DSL Rangers1 a 3-0 lead.

After DSL Rangers1 added a run in the fifth when Abraham Zambrano scored on a wild pitch, the Dodgers Shoemaker cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Marlon Cairo scored on a groundout.

Perozo homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

DSL Rangers1 starter Martin Buitimea (3-1) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Osvanni Gutierrez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.