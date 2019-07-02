Gomez leads Reading to 5-1 win over New Hampshire

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The single by Gomez scored Darick Hall and Alec Bohm to give the Fightin Phils a 2-1 lead.

The Fightin Phils later added two runs in the second and one in the sixth. In the second, Josh Stephen hit an RBI single, while Gomez hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Seth McGarry (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Yennsy Diaz (6-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Logan Warmoth tripled and doubled for the Fisher Cats.