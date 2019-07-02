Franco’s double leads Charlotte to 9-3 win over St. Lucie

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Wander Franco hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 9-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday.

The double by Franco, part of a four-run inning, gave the Stone Crabs a 3-2 lead before Ronaldo Hernandez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Stone Crabs later added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth and seventh to secure the victory.

Shane McClanahan (3-0) got the win in relief while St. Lucie starter Luc Rennie (5-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Charlotte improved to 6-2 against St. Lucie this season.