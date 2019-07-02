Genord’s homer leads Brooklyn to 7-4 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Genord hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 7-4 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Tuesday.

The home run by Genord capped a four-run inning and gave the Cyclones a 4-1 lead after Jake Mangum hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Renegades cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Jacson McGowan hit a two-run double.

The Cyclones later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Jake Ortega hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ranfy Adon, while Genord hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Brooklyn right-hander Daison Acosta (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zack Trageton (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Renegades, McGowan doubled twice, driving in two runs.