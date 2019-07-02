Ryan’s run leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 8-7 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Ryan scored the decisive run on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda beat the AZL Athletics Green 8-7 on Wednesday.

Ryan scored after he hit an RBI triple.

The fielder's choice capped a four-run inning for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda that started when Jaime Perez hit a home run to cut the AZL Athletics Green lead to 7-5.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut the deficit to 7-4 when Meaux Landry scored on a groundout in the fourth.

Juan Gonzalez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Livan Sanchez (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Several AZL Athletics Green chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Brayan Buelvas doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home. The AZL Athletics Green also recorded a season-high 15 base hits.