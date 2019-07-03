Estrada, Zehner lead the way for Scranton/WB

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Thairo Estrada homered and doubled, driving home two runs as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 5-3 on Wednesday. With the victory, the RailRiders swept the three-game series.

Zack Zehner homered and doubled for Scranton/WB.

Up 1-0 in the third, Scranton/WB added to its lead when Tyler Wade hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Estrada.

Pawtucket answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to get within two on solo home runs by Cole Sturgeon and Chris Owings.

The RailRiders tacked on another run in the ninth when Zehner hit a solo home run.

Pawtucket saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gorkys Hernandez hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 5-3.

Adonis Rosa (2-0) got the win in relief while Pawtucket starter Teddy Stankiewicz (4-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Scranton/WB improved to 5-1 against Pawtucket this season.