Large hits walk-off single in 10th, Dunedin beats Florida 12-11

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Cullen Large hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Florida Fire Frogs 12-11 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Blue Jays swept the three-game series.

Cal Stevenson scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The single by Large capped an improbable comeback for the Blue Jays, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Nick Podkul and Stevenson hit RBI doubles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Fire Frogs took an 11-9 lead in the top of the 10th when Andrew Moritz hit an RBI single, bringing home Brett Langhorne as part of a two-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Emerson Jimenez (4-1) got the win in relief while Troy Bacon (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Drew Lugbauer homered and doubled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple for the Fire Frogs. Moritz singled three times, scoring three runs.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 9-1 against Florida this season.