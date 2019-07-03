Heras’ homer leads Yucatan to 4-2 win over Aguascalientes

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Leo Heras hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 4-2 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Wednesday.

The home run by Heras capped a four-run inning and gave the Leones a 4-1 lead after Sebastian Valle hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Aguascalientes cut into the lead on a single by Michael Wing that scored Richy Pedroza.

Ronald Belisario (2-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Valverde (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rieleros squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.