Santos’ single leads DSL Red Sox2 over DSL Indians in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Angeudis Santos hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the DSL Red Sox2 to a 3-2 win over the DSL Indians on Thursday.

Gregori Custodio scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error.

Reliever Emerson Ortiz (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Hugo Villalobos (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Dominican Summer League game.