Caldwell’s sacrifice fly leads Biloxi over Mississippi in 10 innings

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Bruce Caldwell hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

Joantgel Segovia scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Braves tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Tyler Neslony hit an RBI single, driving in Ray-Patrick Didder.

Biloxi starter Bowden Francis went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking three. Nate Griep (4-1) got the win in relief while Jason Hursh (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patrick Leonard doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Braves failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Braves, Riley Unroe doubled and singled twice.