Glendinning hits walk-off double in 10th, Altoona beats Erie 6-5

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Robbie Glendinning had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Altoona Curve beat the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the SeaWolves.

Earlier in the inning, Chris Sharpe singled, scoring Gift Ngoepe to cut the Erie lead to 5-4.

The SeaWolves took a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Isaac Paredes scored on an error as part of a two-run inning.

Austin Coley (1-1) got the win in relief while Will Vest (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the SeaWolves, Jose Azocar homered and singled twice, driving home three runs.