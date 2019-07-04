Scruggs leads Yucatan to 10-1 win over Aguascalientes

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Xavier Scruggs hit a three-run home run and had three hits as the Leones de Yucatan topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 10-1 on Thursday.

Up 1-0 in the second, Yucatan extended its lead when Walter Ibarra hit a two-run single.

The Leones punctuated the blowout with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Alex Liddi hit a three-run home run, while Scruggs hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Yucatan starter Cesar Valdez (10-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bennett Parry (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yucatan improved to 4-2 against Aguascalientes this season.