Irizarry leads Spokane over Hillsboro 3-2

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Kenen Irizarry doubled and singled as the Spokane Indians topped the Hillsboro Hops 3-2 on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Indians and a six-game winning streak for the Hops.

Up 1-0 in the third, Spokane added to its lead when Irizarry hit an RBI single, driving in Kellen Strahm.

After the teams traded runs, the Hops cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kristian Robinson hit a solo home run.

Theo McDowell (1-1) got the win in relief while Hillsboro starter Luis Frias (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.