Feliz, Cabrera and Arredondo shut out DSL D-backs2, DSL Cubs2 wins 2-0

, (AP) -- Kelvin Feliz, Yovanny Cabrera and Keiber Arredondo combined for a shutout as the DSL Cubs2 beat the DSL D-backs2 2-0 on Friday.

Cabrera (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Carlos Meza (2-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits while walking one in the Dominican Summer League game.

Both runs for DSL Cubs2 came in the seventh inning when Esmarly Tatis and Flemin Bautista hit RBI singles.

The DSL D-backs2 were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Cubs2's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Cubs2 improved to 4-2 against DSL D-backs2 this season.