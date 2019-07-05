DSL Mets2 beats DSL Tigers1 3-2

, (AP) -- Cesar Berbesi touched home with the decisive run in the eighth inning, as the DSL Mets2 topped the DSL Tigers1 3-2 on Friday. With the victory, the DSL Mets2 swept the short two-game series.

Berbesi scored after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Dyron Campos and Omar De Los Santos.

The flyout by Torres scored Berbesi to give the DSL Mets2 a 3-2 lead.

The DSL Tigers1 tied the game 2-2 when Ernesto Adames scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Eiker Huizi (3-2) got the win in relief while Darwyn Zambrano (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Mets2 improved to 4-2 against DSL Tigers1 this season.