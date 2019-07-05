Febres’ single leads DSL Royals1 to 2-1 win over DSL Astros

, (AP) -- Nicolas Febres hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Astros in a game that was called early on Friday.

The single by Febres scored Jean Ramirez and Guillermo Quintana and provided all the offense for DSL Royals1.

In the bottom of the second, DSL Astros grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Frank Perez that scored Cristian Gonzalez.

Osiris Santana (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jaime Melendez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Astros is 4-2 against DSL Royals1 this season.