Pichardo leads DSL Phillies Red to 9-6 win over DSL Orioles2

, (AP) -- Kervin Pichardo had two hits and two RBI as the DSL Phillies Red defeated the DSL Orioles2 9-6 on Friday.

DSL Phillies Red took the lead in the first when Wilbert Garcia and Oscar Gonzalez hit two-run singles.

Following the big inning, the DSL Orioles2 cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Oscar Olivares hit an RBI single, driving in Ricardo Castro.

The DSL Phillies Red later added two runs in the second and third innings and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Noelis Moreno (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while DSL Orioles2 starter Yan Lara (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.