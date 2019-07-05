Peralta leads DSL Pirates1 to 7-1 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Luis Peralta hurled five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Pirates1 over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker in a 7-1 win on Friday. The DSL Pirates1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Peralta (1-1) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, DSL Pirates1 added to its lead when Sergio Campana scored on an error and Osvaldo Gavilan scored on a groundout.

The Dodgers Shoemaker cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Marlon Cairo hit an RBI single, driving in Luis Izturis.

The DSL Pirates1 later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Franrielis Bastardo scored on a groundout, while Darwin Baez scored on a forceout in the eighth.

Hugo Beltran (3-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out four in the Dominican Summer League game.