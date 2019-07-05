Brooks hits grand slam, leads Akron over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Trenton Brooks and Nellie Rodriguez connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 5-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday.

Brooks hit a grand slam before Rodriguez hit a solo shot that gave the RubberDucks a 5-0 lead.

Akron starter Adam Scott (3-0) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin McGeorge (0-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

The Rumble Ponies were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the RubberDucks' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.