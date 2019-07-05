Crismatt, Lewis carry Arkansas to 3-0 win over Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis had three hits and scored two runs, and Nabil Crismatt allowed just one hit over six innings as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Springfield Cardinals 3-0 on Friday.

Crismatt (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two.

In the first inning, Arkansas went up 2-0 early after Jordan Cowan scored on an error and Luis Liberato hit an RBI single. The Travelers scored again in the third inning when Liberato hit an RBI single, scoring Lewis.

Angel Rondon (3-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked five.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Arkansas improved to 6-3 against Springfield this season.