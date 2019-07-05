Back-to-back homers by Sanchez, Clark fuel Frisco win

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Tony Sanchez and LeDarious Clark connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to help lead the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-3 victory over Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

Sanchez hit a two-run shot before Clark hit a solo shot that gave the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead.

After Frisco added a run in the sixth on a home run by Ryan Dorow, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Edward Olivares hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Luis Torrens.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the seventh when Clark hit a solo home run.

Clark hit two solo homers in the win.

Frisco right-hander Tyler Phillips (2-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nick Margevicius (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and 10 hits over six innings.