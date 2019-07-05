Amburgey scores winning run in eighth, Scranton/WB beats Rochester 7-6 in walk-off finish

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan Lavarnway hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Trey Amburgey with the winning run in the eighth inning, as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Amburgey scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a single by Zack Zehner and then went to third on a single by Zehner.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the RailRiders, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Breyvic Valera and Amburgey hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The RailRiders scored two runs in the seventh before Rochester answered with three in the next half-inning to take a 6-3 lead.

J.P. Feyereisen (7-0) got the win in relief while Ian Krol (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Jaylin Davis homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Red Wings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Rochester won the first game 4-2.