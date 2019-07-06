St. Louis Cardinals to visit the San Francisco Giants

St. Louis Cardinals (44-42, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-48, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the The Cardinals are 20-24 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.14, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 4.90. The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-4. Dakota Hudson recorded his seventh victory and Dexter Fowler went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Drew Pomeranz registered his ninth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 48 RBIs and is batting .246. Brandon Belt has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .448. Tommy Edman is 9-for-31 with two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), John Gant: day-to-day (leg), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (back).