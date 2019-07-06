Sharma first man to 5 World Cup tons as India tops standings

Rohit Sharma became the first batsman to hit five hundreds in a single Cricket World Cup as India thrashed Sri Lanka to go top of the group standings on Saturday.

Sharma's 103 from 94 balls in India's successful chase of 265 separated him from Kumar Sangakkara's record four hundreds in 2015.

Sharma and fellow opener KL Rahul, who made 111, his first hundred of this tournament, combined in a tournament-best stand of 189 in 31 overs to propel India's charge.

Sri Lanka recovered from 55-4 in the 12th over to post 264-7, thanks largely to Angelo Mathews' 113, his third career hundred, all of them against India.

The total was considered challenging on a dry, used Headingley pitch. And India had failed in three of its last four chases.

But thanks to Sharma and Rahul, who blasted 25 boundaries and three sixes between them, India knocked off the winning runs with 39 balls to spare. After losing to England last weekend, India rebounded from its first loss with wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"We wanted to play good cricket but we didn't expect to do this well heading in to the semis. That's what hard work gets you," captain Virat Kohli said. "I am really proud of this team as a captain, they are amazing people."

To top the standings, India needed to beat Sri Lanka then hope to stay there if Australia loses to South Africa in their ongoing match. If the standings hold, India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Tuesday in nearby Manchester. Their group match was washed out.

If Australia wins, India will face England in the second semifinal on Thursday in Birmingham.

"The opposition (in the semifinals) has never mattered," Kohli said.

"We don't focus on what they bring to the table. If we play well, we can beat anyone. If we don't play well, anyone can beat us."

Sharma and Rahul wasted no time in the chase. They needed 41 balls to post India's fastest first 50 of the tournament.

They averaged 72 in five previous opening stands, and blew past that in the 13th over.

They reached 100 in the 19th over, and slowed down somewhat in the face of spin. But not for long.

Rahul woke up the crowd with 4-6-0-4 off Dhananjaya de Silva in the 23rd over.

Sharma brought up his third consecutive century — matched only by Virat Kohli for India — with a pull of a Kasun Rajitha delivery to the square leg boundary, his 14th four.

Rajitha got him in his next over, Sharma spooning straight to the mid-off fielder on 103 off 94 balls.

At this World Cup, Sharma has hit 122 not out against South Africa, 140 against Pakistan, 102 against England, and 104 against Bangladesh.

"I am just trying to go out there and do my job, I'm not thinking of milestones," Sharma said. "If I play well these things will happen on the way.

"I have learned from my mistakes in the past. I don't go in to a match thinking of hundreds. Every day is a new day."

Rahul's form had been promising a big score since he'd stepped into the opener's role after Shikhar Dhawan was sidelined by injury. Rahul finally went on and got to three figures in the 39th over. His hundred came from 109 balls.

He was out with victory practically in India's grasp, gloving an edge behind. His wicket gave Lasith Malinga his 56th in World Cups, and outright third on the tournament all-time list.

Malinga, playing his last match in his fourth World Cup, was obviously chuffed.

"Sri Lanka cricket will miss him," captain Dimuth Karunaratne said.

"He was the man behind the World Cups. We will miss him but everyone has to end their chapter. Now is his time. We have to find a new guy who can get wickets. We lack bowlers to get wickets in the middle part. That is what we have to search for."

Mathews led Sri Lanka's batting effort with 113, his third career ODI century, all of them against India.

Mathews was in the middle when Sri Lanka was reduced to 55-4 within 12 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah removed the openers to give him his 100th and 101st ODI wickets, and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni was involved in all four wickets with three catches and a stumping.

Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne were slow but steadfast as they pulled Sri Lanka out of deep trouble.

They hit only one boundary in 14 overs. They were just starting to push the run rate when Thirimanne was out for 53.

Mathews was defiant. He was dropped on 61 and celebrated the reprieve by hitting the sightscreen with a six, and when he survived a stumping chance he hit his second six in the same over.

His last possible World Cup bat ended in the 49th over. He'd saved Sri Lanka. Until Sharma started batting.