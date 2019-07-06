D’Arnaud homers in bottom of the 9th, Rays beat Yankees 4-3

Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud reacts after hitting a walkoff home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-out homer off Chad Green in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Saturday.

Aaron Hicks had tied it at 3 in the top of the ninth for the Yankees, homering on a 2-2, two-out pitch from Colin Poche (2-1).

D'Arnaud's winning homer against Green (2-3) into the right-field seats got the Rays back within 7 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees, who had won the first two games of a four-game series in extra innings. Tampa Bay is 3-9 against New York this season.

It was just New York's third loss in its last 19 games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nate Lowe hit a go-ahead two-run homer off CC Sabathia in the seventh that gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead.

Sabathia went a season-high seven innings, giving up three runs and seven hits.

Blake Snell allowed one run and five hits over five innings. He went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA in six starts last month.

Brett Gardner homered in the second for the Yankees.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine in six innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and Minnesota topped Texas.

Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo homer in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota. Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered five runs - four earned - on five hits and two walks over five innings for Texas.

Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and Willie Calhoun added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

NATIONALS 6, ROYALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer worked seven strong innings, Kurt Suzuki homered and Washington blanked Kansas City.

Scherzer (9-5) allowed four hits and struck out 11 with one walk. He has won seven straight starts.

Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman (2-5) gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Alex Gordon had two hits and a walk for the Royals, who have lost eight of 10.

Juan Soto had two RBI singles.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Yadiel Rivera hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth and Miami beat Atlanta for the second time this season.

Caleb Smith (4-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings in his first start since June 6.

Sergio Romo gave up a single in the ninth before recording three straight outs for his 16th save in 17 chances as Miami snapped a five-game skid.

Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the first inning with his 21st homer. Rookie Austin Riley homered in the second, but the Atlanta offense lost its momentum after a run-scoring single by Nick Markakis in the third gave the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Max Fried (9-4) allowed five runs on 11 hits, including the homers by Harold Ramirez and Starlin Castro, in five innings.

ORIOLES 8, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Andrew Cashner won his third straight start, Renato Nuñez hit a two-run home run and Baltimore beat Toronto.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a solo home run and Jonathan Villar scored three times. The Orioles used a five-run fourth inning to win their third straight.

Cashner (9-3) allowed three hits and one run, walked none and struck out four in seven innings.

Jimmy Yacabonis struck out the side on 13 pitches in the eighth and Shawn Armstrong finished for Baltimore.

Cashner retired his first 10 batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a groundball single up the middle in the fourth. Guerrero advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Biggio, but that was it for the Blue Jays, who scored just once for the second straight game.

Toronto left-hander Clayton Richard (1-5) allowed six runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings.

INDIANS 7, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered twice, Roberto Perez connected on a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning, and Cleveland won its fifth straight at Great American Ball Park.

The Indians have won nine of 11 games in Cincinnati and lead the intrastate series 62-50. They've taken two of three this season.

Cleveland has won five in a row overall, matching its longest winning streak of the season.

Shane Bieber (8-3) allowed four hits in eight innings — three by Yasiel Puig , who had a two-run homer.

Lindor hit his fourth leadoff homer of the season and hit another solo shot in the fifth.

Perez had three singles and a two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Lorenzen (0-2). Jake Bauers singled with the bases loaded in the ninth as the Indians pulled away.