Feierabend, Brito carry Buffalo to 7-1 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Socrates Brito had three hits and scored two runs, and Ryan Feierabend allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Syracuse Mets 7-1 on Saturday.

Feierabend (5-4) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Buffalo got on the board first in the third inning when Brito hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Patrick Kivlehan.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Rajai Davis scored on a double play.

Corey Oswalt (4-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

For the Mets, Davis singled three times, also stealing a base.