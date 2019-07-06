Colina’s homer leads AZL Indians Blue to 5-2 win over AZL Athletics Gold

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Colina hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Indians Blue to a 5-2 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Sunday.

The home run by Colina started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Blue a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Will Brennan hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilfri Peralta.

After AZL Indians Blue crossed the plate for two runs in the third inning, AZL Athletics Gold tied the game 2-2 after Matt McGarry and Iraj Serrano hit RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.

Jordan Jones (1-0) got the win in relief while Chase Wheatcroft (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.