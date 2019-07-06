Rosario’s run leads AZL Giants Black to 6-5 win over AZL Cubs 1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Dilan Rosario scored on a strikeout in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 6-5 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Sunday.

The strikeout capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Black a 6-5 lead after Carter Aldrete hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Randy Rodriguez (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Shane Combs (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Cubs 1, Pedro Martinez singled four times, also stealing a base.