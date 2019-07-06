Schwecke, Clarke and De Los Santos lead Vancouver in win

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Trevor Schwecke had five hits, while Philip Clarke and Luis De Los Santos had four and three, respectively, as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 16-9 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Canadians and a six-game winning streak for the Volcanoes.

Schwecke singled five times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Clarke homered and singled three times, scoring three runs.

Vancouver scored in six different innings in the victory, including the second, when it exploded for eight runs, including two RBI each from Ronny Brito and Will Robertson.

Vancouver starter Juan Diaz (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Moreno (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up 11 runs and 12 hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Vancouver hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.

For the Volcanoes, Franklin Labour homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two. Tyler Flores homered and doubled, driving home two runs.