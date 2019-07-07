Cricket World Cup’s team of the group stage

The world's top players have lived up to their billing at the Cricket World Cup.

To prove this, take a look at the composite team of the group stage as chosen by writers covering the tournament for The Associated Press:

DAVID WARNER (Australia)

Responded to jeers at every ground he has played at by scoring three centuries and 638 runs in total. One of the images of the World Cup has been his leaps every time he has reached three figures. His third child, another daughter, was born during the tournament, too.

ROHIT SHARMA (India)

The leading run-scorer at this World Cup with 647 from eight matches — 26 short of the record at a single edition, held by compatriot Sachin Tendulkar. Sharma has an unprecedented five centuries and is averaging 92.42.

KANE WILLIAMSON (New Zealand)

Where would New Zealand be without its captain? Probably not in the semifinals, anyway. Averaged 96.20 in seven innings, his top score being 148 against the West Indies. He can be excused his leisurely strike rate of 77.20, given what went on around him.

SHAKIB AL HASAN (Bangladesh)

The revelation of the World Cup, his 606 runs rocketing him to the top table of batsmen in world cricket. Joined Sachin Tendulkar in becoming the only batsmen to make seven or more half-centuries at a single World Cup, with his other score being a not-so-shabby 41. Also took 11 wickets including a 5-29 to cement his status as the world's No. 1 allrounder.

NICHOLAS POORAN (West Indies)

There have been a shortage of top No. 5 batsmen and the 23-year-old West Indian emerges as the best, averaging 52.42 on his World Cup debut mainly thanks to a knock of 118 against Sri Lanka. Likely to be at the forefront of West Indies' team for the 2023 tournament.

BEN STOKES (England)

Set the tone with The Catch against South Africa and has been a steadying influence at No. 6, with three knocks in the 80s and a crucial 79 in the must-win game against India. The allrounder weighed in with seven wickets, including 3-23 against Bangladesh.

ALEX CAREY (Australia)

Achieved a tournament-high 19 dismissals, 17 from catches and two from sharp stumpings. His three biggest scores were against significant opposition: South Africa (85), New Zealand (71) and India (55 not out). No player batting six or lower has scored as many runs as Carey's 329 in a World Cup tournament.

JOFRA ARCHER (England)

Justified his place as a late call-up to the squad with 17 wickets, an economy of 4.78 and deliveries upward of 95 miles per hour (153 kph). Bowled eight maidens, tied for the most this tournament with Jasprit Bumrah.

JASPRIT BUMRAH (India)

There's no bowler a team would want more in the final overs — or maybe indeed at the start of an innings — than the accurate Bumrah, who took 17 wickets at an average of 19.52 and moved beyond 100 in ODIs in just 57 matches.

MITCHELL STARC (Australia)

Just loves the World Cup. The player of the tournament in the 2015 edition on home turf has bowled fast and menacingly, taking 26 wickets — more than anyone else by six and tying the record for a single World Cup (with Glenn McGrath from 2007).

IMRAN TAHIR (South Africa)

The 40-year-old with the exuberant celebration gets in as the leading spinner — he bowled the first over of the tournament, took a wicket off the second delivery, and went on to claim 11 wickets in total.

Associated Press writers Foster Niumata and Brian Church contributed to this article.