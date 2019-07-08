Toribio, Williams lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Indians Blue 8-3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Toribio homered and singled, driving in three runs as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Indians Blue 8-3 on Tuesday. The AZL Indians Blue saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Javeyan Williams singled three times with two runs for AZL Giants Orange.

AZL Giants Orange started the scoring in the second inning when Enoc Watts hit a two-run single.

AZL Indians Blue answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie the game on an RBI double by Joab Gonzalez and an RBI single by Will Brennan.

The AZL Giants Orange took the lead for good in the sixth when Connor Cannon hit an RBI single, scoring Williams.

Jordan Scott (3-0) got the win in relief while Zach Hart (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Indians Blue, Julian Escobedo tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Cristopher Cespedes doubled and singled, also stealing a base.