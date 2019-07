GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Andres Noriega hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to a 6-5 win over the AZL Giants Black on Tuesday.

Luis Yanel Diaz scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

Carlos De Los Santos (2-1) got the win in relief while Francis Pena (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.