Stiever leads Winston-Salem to 2-0 win over Frederick

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Stiever allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Winston-Salem Dash over the Frederick Keys in a 2-0 win on Tuesday. With the victory, the Dash swept the three-game series.

Stiever (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Both runs for Winston-Salem came in the third inning when Jameson Fisher hit a sacrifice fly and Steele Walker scored when a runner was thrown out.

Cameron Bishop (0-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked five.

The Keys were held off the scoreboard for the 13th time this season, while the Dash's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Winston-Salem improved to 8-2 against Frederick this season.