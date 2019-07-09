Munroe’s homer leads Daytona to 2-1 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Shard Munroe hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 2-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Tuesday.

The home run by Munroe scored Lorenzo Cedrola to break a scoreless tie.

The Miracle cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Royce Lewis hit a solo home run.

Daytona starter Connor Curlis (1-0) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jhoan Duran (1-8) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings.

For the Miracle, Lewis homered and singled.

With the win, Daytona improved to 4-2 against Fort Myers this season.