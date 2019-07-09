Gonzalez’s single leads Springfield to 7-2 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Yariel Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-2 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.

Dylan Carlson scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Starter Alex Fagalde (2-1) got the win while Parker Curry (1-4) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 13-7 against Springfield this season.